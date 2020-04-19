Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Holdings Increased by Capital Investment Services of America Inc.

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. increased its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,390 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 2.3% of Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $14,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 503 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,887 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 939 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,378 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,625.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,566.57.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 60 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,457.16, for a total value of $87,429.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares in the company, valued at $565,378.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,459.40, for a total value of $45,241.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,832,921 shares of company stock valued at $120,023,345. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $1,283.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,202.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,315.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $868.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,013.54 and a 12 month high of $1,532.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The firm had revenue of $46.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.87 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 48.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

