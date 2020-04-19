Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Arnhold LLC

Arnhold LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,506 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 947 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 2.2% of Arnhold LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Arnhold LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 35.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Alphabet from $1,635.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Evercore ISI reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $1,600.00 price target (up previously from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale cut their target price on Alphabet from $1,555.00 to $1,420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,479.48.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,279.00 on Friday. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $1,530.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,198.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,313.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $879.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The company had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $12.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 45.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

