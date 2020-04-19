Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,287 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 1.2% of First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 35.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,525.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,620.00 to $1,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,479.48.

GOOGL opened at $1,279.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.37. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,008.87 and a 52-week high of $1,530.74. The firm has a market cap of $864.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,198.99 and its 200-day moving average is $1,313.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The company had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $12.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 45.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

