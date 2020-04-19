Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is DNB Asset Management AS’s 7th Largest Position

DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,526 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 8,938 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.3% of DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $155,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,415,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $644,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 645,037 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,119,726,000 after purchasing an additional 27,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,705,952 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,000,029,000 after purchasing an additional 138,504 shares during the last quarter. 56.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total transaction of $811,353.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at $13,466,327.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,930.41 per share, for a total transaction of $193,041.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 725,314 shares of company stock worth $1,483,425,513. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Bernstein Bank started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,625.00 price objective (up previously from $2,550.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,300.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,600.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,345.20.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $2,375.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1,198.93 billion, a PE ratio of 103.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.25. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $2,461.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,932.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,867.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 28.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

