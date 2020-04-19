Analysts Expect Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) to announce earnings of $0.98 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Regency Centers’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.97 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.01. Regency Centers also reported earnings per share of $0.98 during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regency Centers will report full year earnings of $3.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.33 to $3.94. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.91 to $4.03. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Regency Centers.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $280.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.66 million. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 23.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on REG. Compass Point raised Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Regency Centers from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Regency Centers from $72.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Regency Centers from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.75.

Regency Centers stock opened at $38.66 on Thursday. Regency Centers has a fifty-two week low of $31.80 and a fifty-two week high of $70.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.94.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,326,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $856,602,000 after buying an additional 269,047 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 34,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,177,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 565.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 377,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,796,000 after buying an additional 320,488 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 77,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,366,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

