Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and eighteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.36.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMAT shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Applied Materials from $76.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. ICAP upgraded Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Applied Materials from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th.

In other Applied Materials news, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total transaction of $134,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ARP Americas LP acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,069,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Applied Materials by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,531 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. lifted its position in Applied Materials by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 8,498 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden lifted its position in Applied Materials by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 82,855 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $5,057,000 after acquiring an additional 15,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 217,981 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,306,000 after buying an additional 4,294 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

AMAT stock opened at $53.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.24. The stock has a market cap of $47.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Applied Materials has a 1 year low of $36.64 and a 1 year high of $69.44.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 36.15% and a net margin of 18.83%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Applied Materials will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.63%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

