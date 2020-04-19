Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires Shares of 1,051,762 First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,051,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,920,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.96% of First Midwest Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 145,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 19,643 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 6,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Midwest Bancorp stock opened at $13.66 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.39. First Midwest Bancorp Inc has a 1-year low of $11.44 and a 1-year high of $23.64.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 23.08%. The company had revenue of $194.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.33 million. On average, research analysts expect that First Midwest Bancorp Inc will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.28%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FMBI. ValuEngine downgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. SunTrust Banks downgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.67.

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

