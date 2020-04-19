Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires Shares of 96,067 Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 96,067 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $16,711,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.12% of Align Technology as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Align Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 246.4% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 791.7% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 162.2% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Susan E. Siegel sold 1,400 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.93, for a total transaction of $383,502.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,071 shares in the company, valued at $1,115,169.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 802 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.66, for a total transaction of $203,435.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ALGN shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $305.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $220.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Align Technology from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $193.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.88 and a 1-year high of $334.64. The company has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $239.56.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $649.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.75 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

