Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Boosts Position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 1,099.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,324 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 229,451 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $14,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CVS. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $12,665,010,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $955,672,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 744.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,974,728 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $815,313,000 after purchasing an additional 9,674,728 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 468.4% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,042,981 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $224,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 95.5% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,464,021 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $257,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692,449 shares during the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS stock opened at $63.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.91. The stock has a market cap of $81.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.78. CVS Health Corp has a fifty-two week low of $51.72 and a fifty-two week high of $77.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $66.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.01 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 3,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $181,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,790 shares in the company, valued at $767,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CVS shares. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on CVS Health from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on CVS Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CVS Health from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Sunday, April 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on CVS Health from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.41.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

Recommended Story: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.