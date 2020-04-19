Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 12,045 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 285,579 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,045 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 2.7% of Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $332,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,395 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,273,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 12,390 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,407,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Single Point Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 835 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 58,957 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $68,557,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,304,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,566.57.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 45 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,151.24, for a total transaction of $51,805.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,839.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 60 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,457.16, for a total transaction of $87,429.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,378.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,832,921 shares of company stock valued at $120,023,345 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $1,283.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $868.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,202.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,315.23. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,013.54 and a one year high of $1,532.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The firm had revenue of $46.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.87 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 48.21 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

