Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 87,411 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 7,982.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,506 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 87,411 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $16,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 454 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 6,682 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 12.1% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 8,226 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

EW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $263.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $278.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Cfra upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $207.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.00.

Shares of EW opened at $228.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.05, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.60. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a one year low of $154.52 and a one year high of $247.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.91.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.03). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 31.73% and a net margin of 24.08%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 3,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.50, for a total value of $782,737.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 120,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,558,402.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.65, for a total transaction of $1,265,204.85. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,146,223.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,197 shares of company stock worth $17,844,166. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

Recommended Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.