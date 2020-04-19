Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Decreases Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 60.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 305,592 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 472,692 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $13,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth approximately $47,448,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $56.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $66.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.67, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 2.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.74 and its 200 day moving average is $42.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.03 and a 52-week high of $59.27.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 26.22%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total value of $3,855,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 902,100 shares in the company, valued at $46,376,961. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 17,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $983,917.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,098 shares in the company, valued at $3,354,280.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 285,922 shares of company stock worth $15,245,788 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AMD shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.54.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

