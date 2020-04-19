Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Decreases Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 21,571 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $13,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 438.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 751,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,965,000 after buying an additional 612,036 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Analog Devices by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,859,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,660,296,000 after buying an additional 82,951 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Analog Devices by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 14,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 3,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 28,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 1,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $170,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $582,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bruce R. Evans acquired 2,631 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $90.32 per share, with a total value of $237,631.92. Insiders have sold 6,686 shares of company stock worth $762,900 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

ADI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $144.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $102.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.50 billion, a PE ratio of 31.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.19. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $127.30.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

