Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $13.50 Million Stake in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 3,683.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 162,802 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,499 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.06% of NXP Semiconductors worth $13,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 265.5% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 212 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $126.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $140.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.50.

NXPI stock opened at $90.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.08, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. NXP Semiconductors NV has a 12-month low of $58.41 and a 12-month high of $139.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.62.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 24.03%. NXP Semiconductors’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.66%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

