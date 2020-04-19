Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $47.96 Million Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1,719.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 886,193 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 837,484 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Intel were worth $47,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intel by 1,636.1% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its position in Intel by 6,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 726 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 66.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total transaction of $71,809.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,063,962. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alyssa Henry purchased 15,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,037,036.00. Insiders sold 73,853 shares of company stock worth $4,327,846 in the last quarter. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on INTC shares. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target (up from $64.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.29.

INTC stock opened at $60.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.60. The company has a market capitalization of $260.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.82. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $42.86 and a 1-year high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

