Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Increases Stock Position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 652.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 130,951 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 113,558 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $18,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the 1st quarter valued at about $637,000. Ballast Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 2.2% in the first quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 5,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 388,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,890,000 after acquiring an additional 13,189 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 1,158.6% during the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 49,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,861,000 after acquiring an additional 3,981 shares during the period. 77.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.61, for a total value of $29,322,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 113,589,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,653,334,750.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen F. Fry sold 14,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.30, for a total transaction of $1,968,435.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 110,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,849,819.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 863,657 shares of company stock valued at $123,406,971 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on LLY. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Eli Lilly And Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.04.

Shares of LLY opened at $157.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $136.73 and its 200 day moving average is $127.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.16. Eli Lilly And Co has a fifty-two week low of $101.36 and a fifty-two week high of $157.67.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 37.27% and a return on equity of 192.27%. Eli Lilly And Co’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly And Co Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

