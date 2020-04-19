Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Lowers Stock Holdings in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its position in shares of Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) by 40.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 318,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214,865 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.06% of Monster Beverage worth $17,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,082,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,755,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,856,000 after purchasing an additional 113,887 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 173,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,091,000 after purchasing an additional 16,208 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 69,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,018,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 29,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

MNST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub raised Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.33.

In other news, Director Benjamin Polk sold 13,002 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total value of $840,579.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,102,747.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas J. Kelly sold 75,180 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $5,041,570.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,598,507.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST opened at $62.19 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.38. The company has a market capitalization of $33.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64 and a beta of 1.03. Monster Beverage Corp has a 12-month low of $50.06 and a 12-month high of $70.52.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 27.63% and a net margin of 26.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

