Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New $17.51 Million Investment in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 255,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $17,510,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.18% of Booz Allen Hamilton as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 705.2% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 215.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

BAH opened at $77.26 on Friday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $54.37 and a 1 year high of $82.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.86.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.84% and a net margin of 5.96%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BAH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Bank of America upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.50.

In other news, EVP Gary D. Labovich sold 7,442 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $602,802.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 31,092 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,487,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Featured Article: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.