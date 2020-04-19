Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 553,971 Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 76.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,282,055 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 553,971 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.50% of Amicus Therapeutics worth $11,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 145.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 2,452 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,676 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 24,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 82.1% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,373 shares during the last quarter.

FOLD stock opened at $11.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.25 and a 1-year high of $14.29.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.09). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 195.56% and a negative return on equity of 60.83%. The firm had revenue of $55.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.01 million. As a group, analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

FOLD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub lowered Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Chardan Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.50 price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.79.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 2,500 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $25,025.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 365,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,658,825.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 9,754 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.91, for a total value of $86,908.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 938,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,360,653.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,770 shares of company stock worth $988,058 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 for indications, including pompe disease.

