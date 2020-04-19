Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 82,651 Shares of Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) by 91.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 172,618 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 82,651 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $17,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Gartner during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Gartner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Gartner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Gartner by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Gartner by 1,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

IT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Gartner from $131.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Gartner from $121.00 to $113.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Gartner from $143.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Gartner in a report on Friday, March 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gartner currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.67.

Shares of Gartner stock opened at $105.96 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $105.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.23, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.48. Gartner Inc has a 52 week low of $76.91 and a 52 week high of $171.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 38.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gartner Inc will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Kendall B. Davis sold 6,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.02, for a total value of $964,473.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 153,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,636,063.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins acquired 1,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $125.50 per share, with a total value of $216,487.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,053 shares in the company, valued at $5,152,151.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

