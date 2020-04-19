Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Raises Position in Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) by 559.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 228,891 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194,199 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Emcor Group were worth $14,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Emcor Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 29,735 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,566,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Emcor Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 12,723 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of Emcor Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 14,994 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Emcor Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Emcor Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 38,409 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John W. Altmeyer purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.52 per share, for a total transaction of $58,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EME opened at $63.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.95 and a 200 day moving average of $81.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.15. Emcor Group Inc has a 12-month low of $41.85 and a 12-month high of $93.54.

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Emcor Group had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Emcor Group Inc will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Emcor Group’s payout ratio is currently 5.57%.

EME has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Maxim Group reduced their price target on shares of Emcor Group from $95.00 to $87.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Emcor Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Emcor Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.50.

EMCOR Group, Inc

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems, as well as offers crane, rigging, and millwright; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

