Ballast Inc. Has $574,000 Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Ballast Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,718 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,748 shares during the period. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of T. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $2,928,300,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in AT&T by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,216,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,079,689,000 after purchasing an additional 8,261,619 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in AT&T by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,540,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,272,292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091,166 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in AT&T by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 25,036,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $978,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in AT&T by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,412,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $289,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,076 shares in the last quarter. 56.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

NYSE:T opened at $31.23 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.70. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $39.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $216.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.76.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $46.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.06 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.37%. AT&T’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.66%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Nomura reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.98.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,781,000.00. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.