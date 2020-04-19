Ballast Inc. Has $685,000 Stock Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Ballast Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,093 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth about $8,948,000. Country Trust Bank increased its stake in Walt Disney by 33.9% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 367,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $35,452,000 after acquiring an additional 92,923 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 13.8% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 10,196 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management increased its stake in Walt Disney by 3.0% during the first quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 150,214 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $14,511,000 after acquiring an additional 4,397 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Walt Disney by 16.1% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,655 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. 64.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DIS opened at $106.63 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $102.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.09. Walt Disney Co has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $184.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.10.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DIS. Imperial Capital lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $118.00 to $107.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Cowen upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.83.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

