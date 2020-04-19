Ballast Inc. Increases Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Ballast Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 933 shares during the quarter. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 202,281,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,115,225,000 after purchasing an additional 5,019,413 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 66,388,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,632,600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,674,009 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,969,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,315,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,650 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,910,545 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,040,997,000 after purchasing an additional 157,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $3,055,993,000. Institutional investors own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $43.22 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $30.11 and a 1 year high of $83.49. The stock has a market cap of $165.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.53 and a 200 day moving average of $61.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. DZ Bank lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group set a $46.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Berenberg Bank set a $63.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, HSBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.48.

In other news, VP Neil W. Duffin bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.41 per share, with a total value of $1,092,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 571,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,795,571.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darren W. Woods bought 2,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.53 per share, with a total value of $172,994.74. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,515,476.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 41,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,295. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Read More: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.