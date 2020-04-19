BBX Capital Corp (NYSE:BBX) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of BBX Capital Corp (NYSE:BBX) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 39,320 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in BBX Capital were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in BBX Capital by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,441,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,878,000 after acquiring an additional 226,964 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in BBX Capital by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,335,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,371,000 after acquiring an additional 32,747 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP grew its position in BBX Capital by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 737,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,949 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in BBX Capital by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 664,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after acquiring an additional 98,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in BBX Capital by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 392,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423 shares in the last quarter. 28.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on BBX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BBX Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. B. Riley dropped their target price on BBX Capital from $10.50 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th.

Shares of BBX Capital stock opened at $1.75 on Friday. BBX Capital Corp has a one year low of $1.11 and a one year high of $6.03. The company has a market cap of $149.69 million, a PE ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.87.

BBX Capital (NYSE:BBX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.09. BBX Capital had a return on equity of 2.77% and a net margin of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $234.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.08 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BBX Capital Corp will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BBX Capital Corporation, formerly known as BFC Financial Corporation, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments and acquisitions of middle market companies. The firm also invests in mergers and acquisition, add-on acquisitions, divestiture, taking public companies private and private companies public, leveraged buyout, partnership, recapitalization, and restructuring.

