Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 499,655 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,615 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.39% of Bed Bath & Beyond worth $8,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 613.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,640,709 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $45,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270,568 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,426,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,757,781 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,410,000 after purchasing an additional 18,432 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,747,754 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,236,000 after purchasing an additional 8,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,261,000.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.08.

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock opened at $4.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $665.27 million, a P/E ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 2.10. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.43 and a 52 week high of $17.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.24.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The retailer reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a positive return on equity of 3.03%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

