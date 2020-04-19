Boeing (NYSE:BA) Receives Buy Rating from Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Boeing (NYSE:BA) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. Goldman Sachs Group currently has a $189.00 target price on the aircraft producer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on Boeing from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Boeing in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a buy rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. Norddeutsche Landesbank raised Boeing to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Boeing from $420.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Boeing has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $263.84.

Shares of BA opened at $154.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $176.18 and its 200 day moving average is $302.88. The company has a market capitalization of $75.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 1.76. Boeing has a 12-month low of $89.00 and a 12-month high of $391.00.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). The business had revenue of $17.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.76 billion. Boeing had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 70.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Boeing will post -3.04 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 316.7% in the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. raised its stake in Boeing by 112.1% in the fourth quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 123 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

