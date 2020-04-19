BP plc (NYSE:BP) Position Increased by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 24.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,042 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,850 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in BP were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in BP during the fourth quarter valued at $5,562,210,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in BP by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,078,342 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,066,696,000 after purchasing an additional 409,260 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of BP by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,721,009 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $291,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084,803 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of BP by 100.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,670,092 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $138,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BP by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,708,627 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $102,223,000 after acquiring an additional 612,356 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Get BP alerts:

BP stock opened at $23.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41, a PEG ratio of 25.41 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.52. BP plc has a fifty-two week low of $15.51 and a fifty-two week high of $45.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. BP had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $71.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. BP’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that BP plc will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.76%. This is an increase from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. BP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.75%.

Several research firms have recently commented on BP. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of BP from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of BP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of BP from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BP has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.38.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.