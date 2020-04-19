Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 741.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,930 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 49,282 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $13,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AVGO. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1,566.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.25, for a total value of $514,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 73,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.46, for a total value of $22,864,137.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 280,640 shares of company stock worth $77,430,824 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $265.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $242.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $290.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $103.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.87, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.90. Broadcom Inc has a 1-year low of $155.67 and a 1-year high of $331.58.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.08). Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.46% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc will post 17.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a $3.25 dividend. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.67%.

Several brokerages recently commented on AVGO. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Broadcom from $308.00 to $264.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Broadcom from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Broadcom from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Broadcom from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.00.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

