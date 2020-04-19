Busey Wealth Management Acquires 29,503 Shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Busey Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 28.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,503 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SLB. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen cut shares of Schlumberger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $30.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Schlumberger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Bank of America cut shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $17.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Schlumberger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.91.

Shares of SLB opened at $15.28 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited. has a 52-week low of $11.87 and a 52-week high of $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.36. The firm has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a PE ratio of -2.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 2.07.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 6.77% and a negative net margin of 30.80%. The firm had revenue of $7.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Schlumberger news, insider Rajeev Sonthalia acquired 1,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.24 per share, for a total transaction of $35,240.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,333.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peuch Olivier Le acquired 10,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.77 per share, with a total value of $137,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,612 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,937.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $207,040 in the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

