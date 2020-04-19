Busey Wealth Management Cuts Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Busey Wealth Management lowered its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 16,555 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $9,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $16,676,410,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,141,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,755,136,000 after buying an additional 1,659,702 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,580,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,926,286,000 after buying an additional 1,429,639 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,672,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,328,591,000 after buying an additional 779,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $2,565,385,000. 66.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Chevron news, Director John Frank acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $96.59 per share, for a total transaction of $96,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,961.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE CVX opened at $87.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $149.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.84 and its 200 day moving average is $106.89. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.60 and a fifty-two week high of $127.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 2.00%. The business had revenue of $36.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Chevron from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Chevron from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. TheStreet lowered Chevron from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective (down from $150.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.90.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

