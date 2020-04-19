Busey Wealth Management Grows Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Busey Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) by 53.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,257 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,284,000 after buying an additional 23,680 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,175,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,712,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.82, for a total transaction of $266,260.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TFC opened at $33.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Truist Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $24.01 and a 12 month high of $56.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.55.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 21.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Corporation will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TFC shares. Odeon Capital Group cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Truist Financial from $53.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott decreased their price target on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.47.

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

