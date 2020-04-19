Busey Wealth Management Has $19.02 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Busey Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 351,501 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,168 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up about 1.5% of Busey Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $19,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Boyar Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Intel by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,868 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Huber Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intel by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Huber Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,172 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC boosted its position in Intel by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 60,959 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,299,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Intel by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 10,904 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Intel by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,811 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Northland Securities reduced their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup reduced their price target on Intel from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.29.

INTC opened at $60.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $260.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.82. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $42.86 and a 52-week high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.13 and its 200-day moving average is $57.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.10%.

In other Intel news, Director Alyssa Henry acquired 15,400 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.34 per share, with a total value of $1,037,036.00. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 38,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $2,293,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,013 shares in the company, valued at $5,340,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 73,853 shares of company stock worth $4,327,846. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

