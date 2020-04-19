Busey Wealth Management Has $2.08 Million Stock Position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Busey Wealth Management trimmed its position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,075 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $2,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UTX. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. bought a new position in United Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in United Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in United Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new position in United Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UTX opened at $66.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.14. The company has a market cap of $57.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. United Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $69.02 and a 12-month high of $158.44.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $19.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.34 billion. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that United Technologies Co. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UTX. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of United Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (down previously from $169.00) on shares of United Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a report on Friday, March 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. United Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.80.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

