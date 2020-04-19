Busey Wealth Management Has $374,000 Stake in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

Busey Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PRU. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 179.6% during the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 7,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 109,456.3% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 17,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 17,513 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 0.4% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 44,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 6.7% during the first quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 23,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PRU opened at $56.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.70. Prudential Financial Inc has a 1 year low of $38.62 and a 1 year high of $106.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.72.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.31. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The firm had revenue of $17.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial Inc will post 11.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Robert Falzon sold 39,748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.44, for a total value of $3,833,297.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,235,590.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Baltimore, Jr. acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $95.82 per share, for a total transaction of $47,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,910. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,344 shares of company stock worth $8,335,072 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

PRU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Sunday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.33.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

