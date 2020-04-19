Busey Wealth Management Has $7.46 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Busey Wealth Management reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,417 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,806,866,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 129,857.5% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620,525 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $332,028,000. Altarock Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $308,060,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 968,665 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,297,422,000 after purchasing an additional 219,626 shares in the last quarter. 35.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,279.00 on Friday. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $1,530.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,198.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,313.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $879.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The firm had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $12.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 45.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,267.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 13th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,620.00 target price (up from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Pivotal Research lowered their target price on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,535.00 to $1,350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,479.48.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

