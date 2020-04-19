Busey Wealth Management Increases Stock Position in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Busey Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management owned about 0.05% of Compass Minerals International worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lifted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 10,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMP opened at $41.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.39 and a fifty-two week high of $66.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.57. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 1.50.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.25). Compass Minerals International had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The business had revenue of $500.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. Compass Minerals International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Compass Minerals International news, CFO James D. Standen acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.82 per share, with a total value of $97,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at $213,510. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CMP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Compass Minerals International from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Compass Minerals International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Compass Minerals International from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered shares of Compass Minerals International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Compass Minerals International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.57.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

