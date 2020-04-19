Busey Wealth Management Lowers Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Busey Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 469,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,756 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up about 1.2% of Busey Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $15,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $553,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,776,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $304,668,000 after acquiring an additional 221,248 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $738,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Pfizer by 999.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 82,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after acquiring an additional 74,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 42,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $36.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.67. The company has a market cap of $199.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.88 and a 12-month high of $44.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 31.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.15 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $148,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 312,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PFE. Standpoint Research upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 13th. Barclays initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Pfizer from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.03.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

