Busey Wealth Management Raises Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Busey Wealth Management boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,060 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 621 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,157,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,725,000 after buying an additional 6,369,233 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9,545.8% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,509,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,489,000 after purchasing an additional 12,379,772 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 353.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,512,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,466,000 after purchasing an additional 7,415,384 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 8,140,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,837,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,934,000 after purchasing an additional 63,172 shares in the last quarter.

VYM opened at $77.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.46. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $60.07 and a 1-year high of $94.86.

