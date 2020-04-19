Busey Wealth Management Raises Stake in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Busey Wealth Management boosted its position in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 75.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Clorox were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Clorox in the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,905,411,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Clorox by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,449,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,362,000 after buying an additional 112,927 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,049,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,289,000 after purchasing an additional 397,930 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,289,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,986,000 after purchasing an additional 47,696 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,640,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,089,000 after purchasing an additional 520,194 shares during the period. 80.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Clorox news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 2,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.62, for a total value of $345,483.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,868.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Denise Garner sold 870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $147,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,583,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 255,750 shares of company stock valued at $43,218,097. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CLX. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Clorox from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Argus raised Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Clorox from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $169.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Clorox from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $153.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.50.

Shares of Clorox stock opened at $193.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63. The company has a market cap of $24.58 billion, a PE ratio of 30.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $176.06 and a 200 day moving average of $159.05. Clorox Co has a 52 week low of $144.12 and a 52 week high of $214.26.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 133.50% and a net margin of 13.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Clorox Co will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.09%.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

