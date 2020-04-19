Busey Wealth Management Sells 116 Shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Busey Wealth Management reduced its holdings in shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,949,311,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,974,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,036,000 after acquiring an additional 262,567 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,874,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,751,000 after acquiring an additional 29,240 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,805,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,806,000 after acquiring an additional 210,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in L3Harris by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,728,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,455,000 after purchasing an additional 168,152 shares during the period. 84.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get L3Harris alerts:

LHX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded L3Harris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Argus raised their price objective on L3Harris from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on L3Harris from $265.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on L3Harris from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris in a report on Monday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. L3Harris has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.44.

In related news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 23,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.98, for a total value of $5,429,115.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,083,540.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William M. Brown sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.63, for a total value of $14,860,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,869,443.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 105,530 shares of company stock valued at $23,990,466. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LHX stock opened at $203.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. L3Harris has a 52-week low of $142.01 and a 52-week high of $230.99.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. L3Harris had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 10.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 190.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that L3Harris will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This is a boost from L3Harris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. L3Harris’s payout ratio is 33.73%.

About L3Harris

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

Recommended Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris (NYSE:LHX).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.