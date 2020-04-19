Busey Wealth Management Sells 508 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Busey Wealth Management decreased its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,827 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 508 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of V. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Laffer Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $169.54 on Friday. Visa Inc has a 52-week low of $133.93 and a 52-week high of $214.17. The stock has a market cap of $318.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $168.10 and its 200 day moving average is $183.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.46. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Visa from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Visa from $210.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Visa from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group cut Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Visa from $230.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.67.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $1,428,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 148,090 shares in the company, valued at $30,210,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total value of $456,240.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,371 shares of company stock worth $7,619,389. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

