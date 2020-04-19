Busey Wealth Management Takes Position in Midland States Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MSBI)

Busey Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Midland States Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MSBI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 78,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,000. Busey Wealth Management owned 0.32% of Midland States Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MSBI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Midland States Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Midland States Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 1,603.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the period. 49.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MSBI opened at $16.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.25. Midland States Bancorp Inc has a 52 week low of $13.22 and a 52 week high of $29.50. The company has a market capitalization of $354.06 million, a PE ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $67.70 million for the quarter. Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 9.23%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Midland States Bancorp Inc will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on MSBI shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Midland States Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Midland States Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

In other Midland States Bancorp news, Director Jeffrey M. Mcdonnell bought 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.92 per share, with a total value of $85,656.00. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

About Midland States Bancorp

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Commercial FHA Origination and Servicing, Wealth Management, and Other segments.

