Busey Wealth Management Trims Stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Busey Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 996 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter valued at $2,157,509,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,203,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417,096 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 20,190,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,244,000 after acquiring an additional 488,783 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 19,987,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,190,684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304,769 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 227.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,840,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,067,396,000 after acquiring an additional 13,773,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WFC opened at $28.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $109.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. Wells Fargo & Co has a one year low of $25.10 and a one year high of $54.75.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.40 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Charles W. Scharf acquired 173,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.69 per share, with a total value of $4,963,370.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,075,720.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles H. Noski acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.53 per share, with a total value of $590,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 74 shares in the company, valued at $2,185.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WFC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $47.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cfra raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.26.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

