Busey Wealth Management Trims Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Busey Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 76.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 138,490 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 58.1% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1,060.0% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $35.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.29. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $28.59 and a 1-year high of $61.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.93.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 23.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

USB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine raised U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.98.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

Featured Story: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.