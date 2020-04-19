Capital Investment Services of America Inc. Acquires 101 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. increased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,966 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the first quarter worth about $12,868,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 221.0% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 511.4% during the 4th quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cfra upgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub upgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.81.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $137.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $126.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.86. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.42 and a 52 week high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.16% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 69.08%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.