Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) Shares Bought by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,537 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $5,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,352.4% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 13,925 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.01, for a total transaction of $1,490,114.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,395,807.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kleber Santos sold 2,263 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total value of $97,490.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,856.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on COF. UBS Group downgraded Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Capital One Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.38.

Capital One Financial stock opened at $54.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $107.59. The company has a market cap of $22.88 billion, a PE ratio of 4.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.65.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 16.40%. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

