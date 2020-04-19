Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) Stake Boosted by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,903 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAH. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,313,000. Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 1,671.4% in the fourth quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 80.3% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 692.9% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. 88.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CAH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Mizuho upped their target price on Cardinal Health from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Cfra upped their target price on Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.78.

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $51.23 on Friday. Cardinal Health Inc has a one year low of $39.05 and a one year high of $60.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.20 and a 200-day moving average of $51.66. The company has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a PE ratio of -3.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $39.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.33 billion. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 45.21% and a negative net margin of 2.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were issued a $0.4811 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

