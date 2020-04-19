CENTRAL TRUST Co Acquires 2,559 Shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 32.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,559 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $1,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CCI. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 22,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,205,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. 91.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH stock opened at $167.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 1-year low of $114.18 and a 1-year high of $168.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $148.51 and its 200 day moving average is $143.82.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.05). CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 16.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.36%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CCI shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $147.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. New Street Research raised shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.10.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

