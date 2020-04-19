CENTRAL TRUST Co Boosts Position in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 34.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,593 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $1,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. grew its position in L3Harris by 48.4% in the first quarter. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of L3Harris by 6.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 67,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,106,000 after buying an additional 3,814 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris during the first quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Crossvault Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of L3Harris by 170.3% during the first quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC now owns 28,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,196,000 after buying an additional 18,175 shares in the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LHX shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of L3Harris from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of L3Harris from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of L3Harris from $219.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of L3Harris from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. L3Harris presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.44.

In related news, CEO William M. Brown sold 65,000 shares of L3Harris stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.63, for a total transaction of $14,860,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,869,443.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 23,710 shares of L3Harris stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.98, for a total value of $5,429,115.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,568 shares in the company, valued at $6,083,540.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 105,530 shares of company stock worth $23,990,466. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $203.50 on Friday. L3Harris has a fifty-two week low of $142.01 and a fifty-two week high of $230.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $42.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 0.82.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.07. L3Harris had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 190.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that L3Harris will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a positive change from L3Harris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. L3Harris’s payout ratio is presently 33.73%.

L3Harris Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

